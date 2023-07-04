MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The attack on lawyer Alexander Nemov and Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta correspondent Elena Milashina in Russia's Chechen Republic requires drastic measures, this is very serious, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Novaya Gazeta reported that unidentified assailants had beaten Milashina and Nemov as they arrived in the Chechen capital of Grozny to attend a court hearing for Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled Chechen opposition activists. Several masked men brutally beat Milashina and Nemov, took their cell phones and destroyed their equipment and papers, the newspaper said.

The journalist was diagnosed with a closed head injury and fractured fingers and is not transportable.

"The assessment should be given by law enforcement officers, but, of course, we are talking about a very serious attack that requires quite drastic measures," Peskov told reporters.

The official also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the attack, adding that Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova is dealing with the issue.