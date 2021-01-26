(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The African Union (AU) is urging the International Community to help obtain the resources necessary for a proper anti-terrorism effort in Mali and to support the transition process there, Smail Chergui, the AU commissioner for Peace and Security, told Sputnik.

A transitional government was formed after a military uprising that overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August. Former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou was appointed interim president in September. The transitional government is expected to rule for 18 months until new elections are held.

"With regards to the situation in Mali, the AU continues to accompany the transition and last November we launched the Contact Group to support the transition in Mali. So far things are on track, but challenges remain like in all transitional processes," Chergui said.

As for the counterterrorism effort, the important documents were adopted at the AU Peace and Security Council, paving the way for the "force generation phase," Chergui said.

"This will require resources and we are working to mobilize our various partners and it will also require the G5 Sahel countries to promote the force that is needed to neutralize jihadists groups in the Liptako Gourma area. So we have made progress, but more needs to be done by the AU but also the regional organizations and the international community at large to deploy a force that is much needed to complement ongoing efforts," the commissioner said.

The African Union is working with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to "address the multilayered peace and security challenges facing the West Africa and Sahel region, Chergui said.

ECOWAS helped organize an African-led military mission to Mali, which has been operational since 2013.