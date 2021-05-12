UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austin Conveys To Israeli Counterpart US Support For Right To Self-Defense - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:32 PM

Austin Conveys to Israeli Counterpart US Support for Right to Self-Defense - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz during which he conveyed the United States' "ironclad" support for Israel's right to defend itself, Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz during which he conveyed the United States' "ironclad" support for Israel's right to defend itself, Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke today with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz," Kirby said in a statement. "Secretary Austin conveyed the Department's ironclad support for Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and its people, and he strongly condemned the launching of rockets by Hamas and other terrorists groups that targeted Israeli civilians."

Kirby also said that the US Defense Secretary emphasized the importance for all involved parties to restore calm.

Related Topics

Israel Austin United States All

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

8 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

5 hours ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.