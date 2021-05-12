Austin Conveys to Israeli Counterpart US Support for Right to Self-Defense - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz during which he conveyed the United States' "ironclad" support for Israel's right to defend itself, Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke today with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz," Kirby said in a statement. "Secretary Austin conveyed the Department's ironclad support for Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and its people, and he strongly condemned the launching of rockets by Hamas and other terrorists groups that targeted Israeli civilians."

Kirby also said that the US Defense Secretary emphasized the importance for all involved parties to restore calm.