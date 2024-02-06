Open Menu

Australia Name Full-strength Squad For New Zealand T20s

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Australia named a full-strength squad Tuesday for three Twenty20 games in New Zealand this month as they ramp up preparations for the World Cup.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Steve Smith will all return after being rested for their upcoming three-match home series against the West Indies, which starts in Hobart on Friday.

"The next six games will provide us the opportunity to start shaping what we think our World Cup squad will look like and potential roles within that," said chief selector George Bailey.

"We will also fully utilise the opportunity to monitor and watch the performances of the Australian players in the IPL (Indian Premier League) immediately preceding the World Cup.

"

The games in Wellington and Auckland from February 21-25 are the last in the format for Australia before the World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States and West Indies in June.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

