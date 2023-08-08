Open Menu

Australia To Spend Record $1Bln On New International Development Policy - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Australia to Spend Record $1Bln on New International Development Policy - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Australia will allocate 1.7 billion Australian Dollars ($1.1 billion) on a new international development policy aimed at advancing the country's interests in the Indo-Pacific, the Australian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Albanese Government's new international development policy will advance Australia's interests in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific and ensure we are a partner of choice for our region," the ministry said in a statement.

The five-year plan will drive Canberra's investments and involvement in solving regional problems, such as poverty, economic growth, health care, infrastructure investment, climate change and gender equality, the statement read.

To assist neighboring countries, Australia will establish Australian Development Investments, a fund which will support regional non-governmental organizations and provide up to 250 million Australian dollars for private investments in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry added.

The vigorous development of Canberra's foreign policy is taking place amid China's strengthening positions in the region. In early July, China and the Solomon Islands signed nine agreements, including on cooperation in policing. Later that month, the leaders of Australia and New Zealand expressed in a joint statement their concern regarding the agreements between Beijing and Honiara.

Related Topics

Australia China Canberra Beijing Honiara Solomon Islands July Government Billion Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

12 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

27 minutes ago
 NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

1 hour ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

1 hour ago
Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

1 hour ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

1 hour ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

2 hours ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

2 hours ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From World