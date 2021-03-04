Australian Teenager Dies From Box Jellyfish Sting, 1st Such Fatality in 15 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) An Australian teenager, 17, has died in a hospital a week after being stung by a box jellyfish while swimming in Queensland's Cape York, which is the first recorded box jellyfish fatality since 2006, media reported.

According to the ABC news broadcaster, the incident occurred on February 22 at a beach at Patterson Point near Bamaga. The teenager was transferred by the Royal Flying Doctor's Service to the intensive care unit of a Townsville hospital.

The broadcaster reported, citing Queensland police, that the boy had died in the hospital on Monday.

According to other media reports, this is the 79th box jellyfish fatality since Australia began keeping records over 100 years ago, while the last recorded death also occurred at Bamaga in 2006.

The local authorities have issued a warning about swimming in the area.

The box jellyfish, also known as Chironex fleckeri, is considered by scientists to be the world's most venomous animal. They are pale blue, almost translucent and may reach the size of a basketball. Scientists at the University of Sydney said in 2019 that they had found an antidote to the poison of box jellyfish, however, it should be used no later than 15 minutes after a sting.