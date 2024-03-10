Australia's Sheep Production Impacted By Rising Temperatures
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Research has highlighted the vulnerability of Australian sheep production to climate change.
Heat stress from current and predicted increases in temperature impairs lambing rates and birth weights in the Australian sheep flock, according to the research article published on Nature food on Friday.
Livestock heat stress threatens production, particularly in semi-arid, arid and tropical regions, it said, adding that heat stress poses risks at key periods of the reproductive cycle, with consequences across the Australian sheep flock.
Heat stress already leads to around 2.1 million fewer lambs being born each year, but that figure could rise to 3.3 million if temperatures increase another 3 degrees, said researchers from the University of Adelaide.
"Thermal environment is the largest single stressor affecting the development, growth and reproduction of sheep, especially those managed in extensive pasture-based systems typical of Australia and other countries including China, India, Nigeria, Sudan and Iran," the research article said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
U.S. stocks close lower on mixed jobs report5 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's rice export down 7.2 pct in first 2 months of 202415 minutes ago
-
North China land port handles 15,000 China-Europe freight trains35 minutes ago
-
President Biden says Netanyahu ‘hurting Israel more than helping’45 minutes ago
-
Singaporean household water consumption drops in 202355 minutes ago
-
Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists55 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco reports 24.7 percent drop in profits for 20231 hour ago
-
Small plane crashes in Indonesia's Kalimantan1 hour ago
-
From Dubai to Chile, Turkish series expand their empire2 hours ago
-
China's bridge construction willing to build infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Gao Zongyu2 hours ago
-
Cambodia attracts 1.39 bln USD investment in first 2 months of 20242 hours ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits 277 km ENE of Lospalos, Timor Leste --2 hours ago