Open Menu

Australia's Sheep Production Impacted By Rising Temperatures

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Australia's sheep production impacted by rising temperatures

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Research has highlighted the vulnerability of Australian sheep production to climate change.

Heat stress from current and predicted increases in temperature impairs lambing rates and birth weights in the Australian sheep flock, according to the research article published on Nature food on Friday.

Livestock heat stress threatens production, particularly in semi-arid, arid and tropical regions, it said, adding that heat stress poses risks at key periods of the reproductive cycle, with consequences across the Australian sheep flock.

Heat stress already leads to around 2.1 million fewer lambs being born each year, but that figure could rise to 3.3 million if temperatures increase another 3 degrees, said researchers from the University of Adelaide.

"Thermal environment is the largest single stressor affecting the development, growth and reproduction of sheep, especially those managed in extensive pasture-based systems typical of Australia and other countries including China, India, Nigeria, Sudan and Iran," the research article said.

Related Topics

India Australia Iran China Adelaide Sudan Nigeria From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

20 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

21 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

21 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

21 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

22 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

22 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

23 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

23 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World