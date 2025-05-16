Pakistani Community In Chicago Commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Pakistani community in Chicago observed Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) with patriotic fervor, expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah and paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices and valor.
At a special event hosted by the Pakistani community in Chicago on Friday, Naveed Anwar, President of the Pakistani American business Chamber of Commerce, praised U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Naveed commended President Trump for brokering a ceasefire at India’s request, describing it as a major step toward global peace. Every peace-loving person welcomes President Trump's initiative. Pakistan's government and armed forces played their role as a responsible state, adhering to international law.
Naveed Anwar stated that India launched its aggression under the cover of night, targeting innocent civilians, including women and children, while Pakistan responded in broad daylight, specifically targeting Indian military installations.
“We must build an economic powerhouse as strong as our defense,” he said, adding that everyone in Pakistan’s political, diplomatic, and military leadership—including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar—demonstrated remarkable dedication and expertise.
Naveed Anwar extended congratulations to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and all officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces. The Pakistani American community also expressed collective pride in the armed forces, stating that Pakistanis and supporters at home and abroad felt a deep sense of honor. Prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, strength for their families, and a swift recovery for the injured.
