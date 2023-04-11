Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina eye widening cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed on Tuesday prospects of widening cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina as he met the Balkan country's Security Minister Nenad Nesic in the capital Baku

Opening the meeting, Aliyev said relations between Baku and Sarajevo are at a desired level in the political sphere, urging to take steps to develop them in other areas as well.

The president said Nesic's visit will contribute to further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Head of Azerbaijan's State Security Service Ali Nagiyev and Emergency Situations Minister Kemaluddin Heydarov were also present during the meeting.