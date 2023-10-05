Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Armenia in Brussels

Azerbaijan said on Thursday it was ready to take part in EU-mediated talks with Armenia but slammed France's "militarisation policy" in the South Caucasus

A day earlier, Azerbaijan said President Ilham Aliyev would not attend a European summit in Spain for planned talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that were expected to be mediated by France, Germany and European Council President Charles Michel.

Leaders had hoped to host Aliyev's first meeting with Pashinyan since Azerbaijan seized the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and triggered an exodus of ethnic Armenian civilians last month.

"Azerbaijan stands ready for tripartite meetings in Brussels soon in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia," presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said on social media.

He said Baku "supports the tripartite Brussels process and the regional peace agenda in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia" as well as bilateral "peace treaty talks" with Yerevan.