Azerbaijan, Turkey Sign Shusha Declaration On Allied Relations

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Tuesday signed a declaration on allied relations between Baku and Ankara during a meeting in the city of Shusha.

Following the signing, the presidents of the two countries issued a statement. According to Aliyev, the document contains a reference to the Treaty of Kars and the opening of the Zangezur corridor is touched upon.

"This declaration touches upon issues of all areas, including issues of defense and mutual assistance in this area," Aliyev said after the signing ceremony.

More Stories From World

