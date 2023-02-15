UrduPoint.com

BAE Systems Wins $466Mln Contract Extension For More 155mm Army Howitzers - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 04:10 AM

BAE Systems Wins $466Mln Contract Extension For More 155mm Army Howitzers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) BAE Systems has won a massive, more than $466 million contract extension to manufacture more M109A7 self-propelled heavy artillery howitzers for the US Army, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"BAE Systems Land and Armaments (of) York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $466,413,360 modification ...contract for M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition (and) Tracked vehicles," the release stated on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in York in the US state of Pennsylvania; in Sterling Heights, Michigan; in Aiken, South Carolina; in Elgin, Oklahoma; and in Anniston, Alabama over the next four years with an estimated completion date of December 30, 2026, the Defense Department said.

The contract will be supervised by the US Army Contracting Command at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, the release added.

The M109A7 is a 155mm, self-propelled howitzer and is the latest upgrade in a series first introduced in the early 1960s, according to published sources. 

Related Topics

Army Vehicles York Elgin Aiken Detroit December Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

2 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

3 hours ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.