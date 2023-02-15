BAE Systems Wins $466Mln Contract Extension For More 155mm Army Howitzers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) BAE Systems has won a massive, more than $466 million contract extension to manufacture more M109A7 self-propelled heavy artillery howitzers for the US Army, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"BAE Systems Land and Armaments (of) York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $466,413,360 modification ...contract for M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition (and) Tracked vehicles," the release stated on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in York in the US state of Pennsylvania; in Sterling Heights, Michigan; in Aiken, South Carolina; in Elgin, Oklahoma; and in Anniston, Alabama over the next four years with an estimated completion date of December 30, 2026, the Defense Department said.

The contract will be supervised by the US Army Contracting Command at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, the release added.

The M109A7 is a 155mm, self-propelled howitzer and is the latest upgrade in a series first introduced in the early 1960s, according to published sources.