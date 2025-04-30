Barca's Yamal: I Admire Messi But Don't Compare Myself To Him
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Barcelona star Lamine Yamal said he is focused on being himself and not on comparisons to Lionel Messi, ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old star has become a key figure on the right flank, where Barca's all-time top goalscorer Messi operated for many years, with both players coming through their La Masia youth academy.
Barcelona last reached the Champions League final with Messi on the right of the attack in 2015 and Yamal is hoping to lead the Catalan giants back there this season.
"I don't compare myself to him because I don't compare myself to anyone -- and much less with Messi," Yamal told reporters Tuesday.
"We are thinking about improving ourselves, every day, and on being better on the next day.
"So I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less -- I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself."
Yamal said he thought the Argentine forward was the greatest player of all time.
"I admire him obviously, as the best player in history, but I don't compare myself to him," he reiterated.
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez agreed there was no need to draw parallels between his compatriot Messi and Yamal.
"Leo has no comparison, he is the best player of all time, so I will not make it," Martinez told reporters.
"I will say that Lamine is an important player -- we have all seen it, we all know it.
"He's won big titles with his national team, we have to respect him, he's got a great future."
If Yamal features as expected against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium, he will make his 100th appearance for Barcelona across all competitions.
Yamal set up two goals in the Copa del Rey final as Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 3-2 on Saturday, taking another step towards a potential quadruple this season.
"I'm really excited, it's my first (European) semi-final, and for many others in the team too," added Yamal, who said he had no nerves ahead of the game.
"I've not had any fear, but I have motivation ahead of the game -- I think the butterflies in your stomach are good, all of us players have them.
"But fear... I left fear in the park in Mataro (Yamal's hometown) a long time ago."
- 'Positive vibes' -
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said the euphoria from beating Madrid to win the Copa del Rey could help his team rather than hinder them.
"There was big emotion at the end of the match," said Flick.
"What I can see is that everyone is focused, this win against Real, it's very important for the positive vibes, positive moments, it could push you (on) also.
"We know that we have to work hard to reach the final... Inter have a team with some players at an age where it's the last opportunity to reach the final -- they will give 100 percent."
Flick said Wojciech Szczesny would continue in goal in the Champions League, despite the return to fitness of Marc-Andre ter Stegen after a long injury lay-off.
Inter Milan have lost three matches in a row, including being knocked put of the Italian Cup by rivals AC Milan, but Flick said it would not impact the Italian side.
"They are two matches away from the final... it's totally different, everyone gives 100 percent, it doesn't matter about matches in the past," he said.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From World
-
Barca's Yamal: I admire Messi but don't compare myself to him6 minutes ago
-
US congratulates Canadian PM Carney on election win6 minutes ago
-
Djokovic to miss Italian Open16 minutes ago
-
World No 2 Alexander Zverev knocked out of Madrid Open36 minutes ago
-
Stocks advance as investors weigh earnings, car tariff hopes2 hours ago
-
Trump celebrates tumultuous 100 days in office as support slips2 hours ago
-
Pre-Hajj flight operation: 3 flights carrying 695 Pakistani intending pilgrims land in Madinah2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-India tensions necessitate restraint from all concerned parties for de-escalation: Global T ..3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat meets Belgian official to discuss strengthening bilateral ties4 hours ago
-
China calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint5 hours ago
-
Spain starts probing causes of massive blackout5 hours ago
-
Spain sets up commission to probe blackout: PM6 hours ago