BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Beijing has expressed strong protest over the criticism against it in the statement made by the Group of Seven (G7) after the UK summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

After the summit, held in Cornwall from June 11-13, G7 leaders issued a communique, in which they said they would cooperate with China on issues of shared interest but counter Beijing on some other issues, such as the alleged violation of human rights in Hong Kong, the Uighur issue in Xinjiang and the situation in the East China and South China seas.

"We have noticed that the G7 communique, which includes clauses on China, contains willful slander and is an interference in China's internal affairs regarding Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and maritime issues.

This is a grave violation of the principles of the UN Charter, and is contrary to the mutually beneficial cooperation," Zhao told reporters, adding that China expressed strong protest.

G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The summit in Cornwall was also attended by the leaders of the European Union and several guest nations, such as South Korea and South Africa.