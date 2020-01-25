Beijing to suspend domestic, overseas Chinese group tours: state media

China will suspend both domestic and overseas Chinese group tours, state media reported Saturday, as it ramps up efforts to contain a new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :China will suspend both domestic and overseas Chinese group tours, state media reported Saturday, as it ramps up efforts to contain a new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people.

Starting Monday, all overseas group tour services, including hotel and plane ticket bookings, from Chinese travel agencies will be suspended, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Domestic tour groups were suspended from Friday, it said.