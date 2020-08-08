Beirut Protesters Storm Association of Banks in Lebanon Building - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Anti-government protesters in Beirut are storming the building of the Association of Banks in Lebanon, the Al-Jadeed tv channel reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that protesters have occupied the building of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, while Al-Jadeed said that the military has sent its personnel to the building following the takeover.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese MTV Channel reported that protesters were also storming the building of the Lebanese Economy Ministry.

Demonstrations resumed in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, with protesters demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms. Protests have already been marred by violence, with demonstrators throwing projectiles and police firing tear gas. Over a dozen ambulances had arrived to treat those injured. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, over 170 people have been injured in clashes.