Belarusian Interior Ministry Labels Independent News Portal Zerkalo.io As Extremist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Independent Belarusian news portal Zerkalo.io on Monday was labeled as extremist by the Belarusian Interior Ministry, according to the ministry's list of organizations and entities involved in the extremist activity

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Independent Belarusian news portal Zerkalo.io on Monday was labeled as extremist by the Belarusian Interior Ministry, according to the ministry's list of organizations and entities involved in the extremist activity.

"A group of people united under the name 'Zerkalo/Zerkalo.io' is involved the extremist activity via a number of web resources and by sharing visual content," the interior ministry said.

On June 9, the Belarusian Interior Ministry decided to recognize the news portal as extremist and block it on the Belarusian territory.

Zerkalo.io was created by former employees of the independent tut.by news portal, which was blocked by the Belarusian authorities in 2021 over violations of the law on mass media. In June 2022, tut.by was labeled as extremist. It was one of the biggest and popular media in Belarus that actively covered opposition protests that broke out in the country after the presidential election in 2020.

