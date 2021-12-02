UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Opposition Plans New Protest In Country - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Belarusian opposition is preparing new street demonstrations to destabilize the situation, President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti.

"They are preparing for this. I recently got a program that is creepy, wild, from my point of view, clearly designed for funding.

They understand that if someone comes out, they come out in order to be financed," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president added that opposition activities abroad "fight" for Western money.

Lukashenko also said that opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya does not need to come back to Belarus.

