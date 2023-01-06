Benin opposition hopeful ahead of key parliamentary vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Benin goes to the polls Sunday for a legislative ballot marked by the opposition's electoral return following a de-facto ban four years ago.

The 2019 vote was marked by deadly repression, historically low turnout and an internet shutdown in a country once renowned as a model for democracy in West Africa.

The majority of prominent opposition leaders are in exile or behind bars, but three opposition parties have been authorised to take part in the January 8 election.

In the runup to the vote, campaign posters were dotted around intersections in Cotonou, the country's economic capital.

A handful of activists rode around on motorbikes carrying placards of their parties.

"We call on the people of Benin to vote in peace, without violence, so we can have a parliament representative of the people," said Saliou Akadiri, national campaign director of the Democrats, the main opposition party.

"We will do everything so that our comrades in prison can be freed thanks to the amnesty law we are going to propose and so our comrades in exile can return."