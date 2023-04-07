Berlusconi Believes Will Recover After New Hospitalization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday that he believed in his ability to recover from the new ailment that had him hospitalized in Milan earlier this week.

"It is hard, but I will pull through as I always have," the 86-years-old told Il Giornale editor-in-chief Augusto Minzolini over the phone, adding that "he has managed to rise from even more difficult situations."

He invited the journalist to meet in person once he is discharged from hospital.

On Thursday, Berlusconi was transferred to an intensive care unit after he had been diagnosed with a lung infection in addition to chronic leukemia. Italian media reported that he had been suffering from leukemia for two years and that his condition had aggravated several weeks ago.

Italian media also reported that Berlusconi had started chemotherapy treatment, with the first dose given to him on Wednesday. His condition was reported to be stable, and the family members said that he was in a good mood and responding to therapy. He also receives antibiotics for his lung infections.

On Wednesday, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that Berlusconi was readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital due to cardiovascular problems.

Berlusconi has been regularly examined at San Raffaele Hospital for many years. In 2016, he underwent open heart surgery and surgery on his intestine three years later. In September 2020, he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia. In January 2022, he was admitted to San Raffaele again for a reported urinary tract infection.