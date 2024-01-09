Open Menu

Bhutan Votes As Economic Strife Hits 'national Happiness'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Bhutan votes as economic strife hits 'national happiness'

Thimphu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan began voting Tuesday in general elections with parties vowing to tackle serious economic challenges, calling into question its longstanding policy of prioritising "Gross National Happiness" overgrowth.

Both parties contesting the vote are committed to a constitutionally enshrined philosophy of a government that measures its success by the "happiness and well-being of the people".

Some voters are expected to have trekked for days to cast their ballots in the landlocked mountain nation of about 800,000 people, similar in area to Switzerland.

Foremost in the minds of many are the struggles facing the kingdom's younger generation, with chronic youth unemployment and a brain drain.

"Taking part in elections is about securing a better future for us," said 22-year-old student Ugyen Tshering, after voting in the freezing morning mountain air in the capital Thimphu, with Buddhist prayer flags fluttering in the background.

"Job opportunities in Bhutan are scarce and the new government should focus on solving this, so young people don't leave abroad for greener pastures," he added.

Related Topics

Vote Student Job Young Thimphu Bhutan Switzerland Prayer Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

11 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

11 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

11 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

11 hours ago
Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

11 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

11 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

11 hours ago
 11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 hours ago
 White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

11 hours ago
 DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication ca ..

DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication campaign

11 hours ago

More Stories From World