Biden Administration to Provide $11Mln to Speed Production of Monkeypox Vaccine - HHS

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022

The Biden administration will provide $11 million to boost manufacturing of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine later this year, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Biden administration will provide $11 million to boost manufacturing of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine later this year, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release on Monday.

"The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide approximately $11 million to support the first US-based fill and finish manufacturing of JYNNEOS - a vaccine approved to prevent smallpox and monkeypox - at Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) in Grand Rapids, Michigan," the release said.

Vaccine production is expected to begin later this year ahead of the nine-month timeframe that is typical for this type of work, the release said.

In July, the Biden administration placed an order of five million doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the US government-owned bulk vaccine stored in Denmark, the release said.

On Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the authorities have now identified about 17,000 monkeypox cases across the United States, up about 25% from a week ago.

