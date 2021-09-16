UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates California Governor Newsom On Victory In Recall Vote - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has congratulated California Governor Gavin Newsom, a fellow Democrat, on his victory in the recall vote, a statement from the White House said on Wednesday.

Over 63 percent of residents of California voted against recalling Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday after 70 percent of the ballots counted, according to the recent projection from the CNN Decision Desk.

"Congratulations to Governor Gavin Newsom on defeating the recall vote. This vote is a resounding win for the approach that he and I share to beating the pandemic: strong vaccine requirements, strong steps to reopen schools safely, and strong plans to distribute real medicines”not fake treatments”to help those who get sick," Biden said.

According to the US leader, the fact that both Democratic and Republican voters rejected the recall shows that the US people "are unifying behind taking these steps to get the pandemic" behind.

In April, California residents gathered 1.6 million petition signatures to oust Newsom over what they saw as "draconian" measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, poor economic policies and other issues. The state's Elections Office set September 14 as the date for the gubernatorial recall election.

California is the only US state that has ever succeeded in recalling its governor ” in 2003, Gray Davis was replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

