Biden Congratulates Canada's Trudeau, Liberal Party On Election Victory

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Congratulates Canada's Trudeau, Liberal Party on Election Victory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party's victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada to congratulate him on the Liberal Party's victory in the September 20 Federal elections," the statement said on Tuesday.

Both leaders underscored the strong and deep friendship between Canada and the United States, the statement said.

They also discussed issues concerning economic recovery and coordinating efforts with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic response, the statement said.

"The President expressed to Prime Minister Trudeau his desire to continue working closely and deepening collaboration with Canada - one of our nation's top partners," the statement added.

With more than 92% of the ballots counted, Trudeau's Liberal Party has won 156 seats in Parliament out of the total 338 seats and the Conservative Party has won 122 seats.

