Biden Did Not Intend to Send Message That 'Minor Incursion' Acceptable - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US President Joe Biden did not intend to send the message to Russia that what he called a "minor incursion" into Ukraine was acceptable, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in an interview.

"That's absolutely not what our intention was, or not the message we've sent," Psaki told CNN on Thursday in response to a question whether Biden's statement during a press conference on Wednesday could be perceived as greenlighting an invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Psaki added that the US Treasury Department recently announced sanctions against several individuals allegedly linked to Russian misinformation campaigns in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Biden's comments by stating that there are no "minor incursions and small nations."

Biden has not spoken with Zelenskyy since making the remarks, Psaki said during a press conference earlier on Thursday.