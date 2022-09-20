Biden Discusses With Puerto Rico Governor Damage Caused by Hurricane Fiona - White House

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 11:02 PM

US President Joe Biden discussed with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi the damage hurricane Fiona has caused on the island, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

"Yesterday, the President called Governor Pierluisi from Air Force One to discuss Puerto Rico's immediate needs as the storm made landfall," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"Yesterday, the President called Governor Pierluisi from Air Force One to discuss Puerto Rico's immediate needs as the storm made landfall," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is now visiting Puerto Rico to assess the emergency response, while hundreds of emergency personnel from different government agencies are working on the ground, Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre also said Biden is receiving updates on the situation on the ground but declined to share if the US president will visit the affected area.

"I do not have anything to preview to you at this time on a visit or travel to Puerto Rico," she added.

