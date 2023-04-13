(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Time magazine has included US journalist Evan Gershkovich arrested in Russia on espionage charges, US President Joe Biden, and the wife of the Ukrainian president, Olena Zelenska, in the list of 100 most influential people of 2023.

In addition, US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country and was subsequently exchanged for Russian businessman Viktor Bout in December, also got into the list.

The list also includes actors Michael B. Jordan, Salma Hayek, Pedro Pascal, and Colin Farrell, supermodel Bella Hadid, football players Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, singer Beyonce, entrepreneur Elon Musk, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki.

In addition to Biden and Zelenska, the Leaders category included such top officials as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, published since 1999. The list is now a highly publicized event, and the magazine makes it clear that entrants are recognized for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.