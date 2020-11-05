UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Narrows Trump Lead In Georgia To Under 1% With 98% Of Votes Counted

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:40 AM

Biden Narrows Trump Lead in Georgia to Under 1% With 98% of Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has narrowed President Donald Trump's lead in Georgia by less than 1 percent with nearly all votes counted, results from Fox news revealed.

The results showed Wednesday night that Biden trails Trump 49.8 - 49 percent with 98 percent of votes counted.

Biden needs six electoral votes to win the 2020 US presidential election while Trump needs 56, according to Fox News. The battleground states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia are still in play.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered one of swing states of the season despite its consistent record of voting for the Republicans.

The Democrats hopes for flipping Georgia for the first time since 1992 are bolstered by recent years of tightening elections.

In 2016 Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 211,000 votes, five percentage points, a narrowest margin in last five campaigns. It was followed by a neck-in-neck gubernatorial race of 2018. Trump relies on non-college white voters and men, while Biden performs with women and black Constituencies.

Related Topics

Election Hillary Clinton Trump Lead Georgia Democrats Women 2016 2018 2020 All From Race

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

7 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

6 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

6 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

7 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

7 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.