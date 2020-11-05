Biden Narrows Trump Lead in Georgia to Under 1% With 98% of Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has narrowed President Donald Trump's lead in Georgia by less than 1 percent with nearly all votes counted, results from Fox news revealed.

The results showed Wednesday night that Biden trails Trump 49.8 - 49 percent with 98 percent of votes counted.

Biden needs six electoral votes to win the 2020 US presidential election while Trump needs 56, according to Fox News. The battleground states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia are still in play.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered one of swing states of the season despite its consistent record of voting for the Republicans.

The Democrats hopes for flipping Georgia for the first time since 1992 are bolstered by recent years of tightening elections.

In 2016 Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 211,000 votes, five percentage points, a narrowest margin in last five campaigns. It was followed by a neck-in-neck gubernatorial race of 2018. Trump relies on non-college white voters and men, while Biden performs with women and black Constituencies.