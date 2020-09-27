Biden Says After Trump Nominates Barrett That Senate Should Refrain From Action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged the Senate not to approve US President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, speaking at the White House, Trump officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Today, President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the successor to Justice Ginsburg's seat.

She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts' majority opinion upholding the law in 2012. The American people know the U.S. Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives. ... The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress," Biden said in a statement after Barrett's nomination.