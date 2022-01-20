UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Not Very Likely' Ukraine Would Join NATO Any Time Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said it is not very likely that Ukraine' would join NATO in near future.

"The likelihood that Ukraine is going to join NATO in the near term is not very likely based on much more work they have to do in terms of democracy and a few other thing going on there," Biden said during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

