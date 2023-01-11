UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Surprised' To Learn Classified Records Were Found At His Private Office

Biden Says 'Surprised' to Learn Classified Records Were Found at His Private Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference in Mexico City that he was briefed about the classified documents found at his private office in Washington and was surprised to learn that there were government documents in his possession from his time as US vice president.

"I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office, but I don't know what's in the documents," Biden said during a joint press conference with his Mexican and Canadian counterparts on Tuesday. "My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were. I've turned over the boxes. they've turned over the boxes to the (National) Archives and we're cooperating fully, cooperating fully with the review and which I hope will be finished soon."

