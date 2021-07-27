UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Combat Role In Iraq To Be Over By End Of 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Says US Combat Role in Iraq to Be Over By End of 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US military's combat role in Iraq will come to a close by the end of the year as US forces switch their focus to training and assisting Iraqi security forces to counter the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"Our role in Iraq will be... to be available to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS [Islamic State] as it arrives, but we're not going to be by the end of the year in a combat mission," Biden said during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House.

Biden noted that the United States and Iraq are committed to security cooperation, particularly regarding the shared fight against the Islamic State that is critical for the stability of the middle East.

Earlier on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States' mission in Iraq would change to one of "advising and training" the local forces and the number of US troops in the country would be based on the needs of the new mission.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia White House ISIS Iraq United States Middle East

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

39 minutes ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

39 minutes ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

39 minutes ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

39 minutes ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.