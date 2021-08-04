UrduPoint.com

Biden To Address Cuomo Investigation Later On Tuesday - White House

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden to Address Cuomo Investigation Later on Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will give later on Tuesday his reaction to the report on the sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"The president will give his own reaction to the announcement this morning and give his own view later this afternoon," Psaki said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, New York Attorney General Letitia James said a report from the investigation into allegations of Cuomo sexually harassing multiple women found he violated Federal and state law.

Cuomo is also alleged to have attempted to retaliate or silence his victims.

The investigation began in March, after New York State's executive chamber granted James' request to initiate a probe.

New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand as well as New York city Mayor Bill de Blasio have called on Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo denies the allegations, saying that the investigation is weaponizing "everyday interactions" and he never touched anybody inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.

