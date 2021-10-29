UrduPoint.com

Biden To Consult Informally With Key Energy Consumers At G20 On Energy Crisis - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden to Consult Informally With Key Energy Consumers at G20 on Energy Crisis - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will consult informally with key energy consuming countries during the G20 summit in Rome this weekend to address the energy crisis, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

""He (Biden) will have the opportunity to informally consult with key energy consumers ... He will have those conversations at the G20. We will see what comes as a result of those conversations," Sullivan said during a press gaggle with reporters onboard Air Force One.

Sullivan noted the United States is currently engaging at multiple levels with the largest consuming countries in the world, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, the Europeans and others.

Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, pent-up demand has created an oil supply crisis which has sent crude prices skyrocketing from below $49 per barrel at the end of last year to above $80 at present.

In addition, OPEC has rejected requests from the Biden administration to increase oil production in order to try to bring gasoline prices down in the United States.

The European Union is meanwhile facing a spike in gas prices, which has led to a sharp rise in electricity costs.

Related Topics

India World Electricity Energy Crisis China White House European Union Oil Rome Japan South Korea United States Turkish Lira Gas From

Recent Stories

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

41 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

56 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

1 hour ago
 Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubi ..

Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Ukraine's ..

25 seconds ago
 Microsoft Says to Help Train, Hire 250,000 to Fill ..

Microsoft Says to Help Train, Hire 250,000 to Fill Gap in US Cybersecurity Skill

26 seconds ago
 At least 1 protester killed by Sudan's military in ..

At least 1 protester killed by Sudan's military in capital: medics

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.