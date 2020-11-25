Biden to Name White House Climate Policy Coordinator to Support Envoy Kerry

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The incoming US administration will have a climate policy-making structure and coordinator whose efforts will complement activities of the presidential envoy on the matter, projected President-elect Joe Biden announced on Tuesday.

"For the first time ever we will have a presidential envoy on climate.

He will be matched with high-level White House climate policy coordinator and policy-making structure to be announced in December," Biden said during a press event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

The structure, according to him, will lead efforts in the United States to combat the climate crisis and mobilize action to meat the existential threat.

Biden earlier announced that he has chosen former Secretary of State John Kerry for the position of the presidential envoy on climate. Projected President-elect described the job as "a full-time climate leader."