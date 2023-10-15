Biden to Netanyahu: US working to ensure water, food, medicine for civilians

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday that Washington was working with the United Nations and middle Eastern countries "to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food, and medical care."

The phone call between the leaders came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza, where an Israeli blockade had cut off basic necessities to the crowded enclave.

"President Biden affirmed his support for all efforts to protect civilians," the White House said in a statement about the phone call between the leaders.

"President Biden discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu US coordination with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and others in the region to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food, and medical care," the White House said.

Biden also spoke Saturday with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmud Abbas, and underscored Palestinians' "right to dignity and self-determination," the White House said.