Biden To Receive His First Presidential Daily Briefing Monday, Transition Team Confirms

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:00 AM

Biden to Receive His First Presidential Daily Briefing Monday, Transition Team Confirms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Joe Biden will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing for the first time on Monday, his office confirmed in a statement.

"On Monday, November 30, President-elect Joe Biden will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing. After, President-elect Biden will meet with transition advisors," the Biden-Harris transition team said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Biden's transition team advisor Jen Psaki (appointed as Biden's White House press secretary on Sunday) said that the first presidential daily briefing was expected to take place on Monday.

The presidential daily briefing is a daily rundown of threats and intelligence developments compiled by the national security community for the US leadership.

Earlier this month, Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team while continuing to dispute the November 3 presidential election results.

