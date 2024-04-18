Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RFK threat

The legendary Kennedy clan will endorse US President Joe Biden during a campaign trip to Philadelphia Thursday -- underscoring the election threat posed by family black sheep and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The legendary Kennedy clan will endorse US President Joe Biden during a campaign trip to Philadelphia Thursday -- underscoring the election threat posed by family black sheep and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Fifteen members of the politically influential family will back Biden amid fears that a strong showing by conspiracy theorist and vaccine-skeptic "RFK Jr" could tilt the victory to Donald Trump in November's US presidential vote.

The environmental lawyer is the son of Robert F. Kennedy Sr, who served as attorney general under assassinated president John F. Kennedy, and was himself shot dead in 1968 during his own presidential bid.

The candidate's sister Kerry Kennedy is set to introduce Biden at the event, which will be the crowning moment of a three-day swing through the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"President Biden has been a champion for all the rights and freedoms that my father and uncles stood for," Kerry Kennedy was expected to say, according to excerpts of her remarks released by the Biden campaign.

"I can only imagine how Donald Trump's outrageous lies and behavior would have horrified my father," the remarks continued.

"A vote for Joe Biden is a vote to save our democracy and our decency."

Biden will also speak at a grassroots event, introduced by RFK Jr's nephew, Joe Kennedy III, who serves as Biden's special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, before family members go out doorknocking.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr said he respected their decision to back his electoral rival.

"I hear some of my family will be endorsing President Biden today. I am pleased they are politically active -- it's a family tradition," he said on X.

"We are divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other."