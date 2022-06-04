Biden to Travel to New Mexico for Talks on Wildfires With State Officials - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) US President Joe Biden will travel to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to discuss with state officials the situation concerning wildfires there, the White House said on Friday.

"On Saturday, June 11, President Biden will travel to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The President will meet with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, State and local officials, first responders and response and recovery personnel from FEMA and other agencies to receive a briefing on the New Mexico wildfires at the New Mexico State Emergency Operation Center," the White House said in a press release.

On May 4, Biden declared that a major disaster exists in New Mexico due to wildfires and straight-line winds that began on April 5 with thousands of households being evacuated.