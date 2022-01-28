WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US and Ukrainian presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed over the telephone diplomatic efforts on European security and underscored the idea that nothing about Ukraine should be done without Ukraine, the White House said.

"The leaders discussed coordinated diplomatic efforts on European security, underscoring the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden relayed to Zelenskyy the United States' support for conflict resolution efforts in the Normandy format, the statement added.