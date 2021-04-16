UrduPoint.com
Biden Views Russia As Being Outside Global Community, Summit As 'Bridge Back'- White House

President Joe Biden views Russia as being isolated from the global community but sees the potential bilateral summit as an opportunity to return, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Joe Biden views Russia as being isolated from the global community but sees the potential bilateral summit as an opportunity to return, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"I think the president's view is that Russia is on the outside of the global community in many respects at this point in time, it's the G7 not the G8," Psaki said in a press briefing. "What the president is offering is a bridge back, so certainly he believes it's in their interest to take him up on that offer."

