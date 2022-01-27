Biden Warns Against Attempts to Revise History on Holocaust Remembrance Day

US President Joe Biden has called for opposing attempts to rewrite history and spread bigotry in a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden has called for opposing attempts to rewrite history and spread bigotry in a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"We must teach accurately about the Holocaust and push back against attempts to ignore, deny, distort, and revise history�as we did this month, when the United States co-sponsored a UN resolution that charged the international community with combating Holocaust denial through education," he said.

Biden added that on Thursday he will welcome Bronia Brandman, a survivor of Auschwitz, to the Oval Office, who will talk about her experience.

"We cannot redeem the past. But, on this day, as we mourn humanity's capacity to inflict inhuman cruelty, let us commit to making a better future and to always upholding the fundamental values of justice, equality, and diversity that strengthen free societies," the president said.

Biden called upon everyone to have a moral obligation to honor the victims and carry on the lessons of last century's "most heinous crime.

"

"From the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, to a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, we are continually and painfully reminded that hate doesn't go away; it only hides. And it falls to each of us to speak out against the resurgence of antisemitism and ensure that bigotry and hate receive no safe harbor, at home and around the world," he said.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated on January 27. On this day in 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in occupied Poland. It was the largest Nazi death camp and became one of the main symbols of the Holocaust. About 1.4 million people, of whom about 1.1 million were Jews, died in Auschwitz from 1941 to 1945. In 1947, a museum was built on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp, and it was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979.