WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to announce soon a meeting between Russian and NATO officials to address Moscow's concerns about the alliance, Reuters reported.

Biden noted that he will make the announcement by Friday.