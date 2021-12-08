UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Announce By Friday A Russia-NATO Meeting To Discuss Moscow's Concerns - Reports

Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:26 PM

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to announce soon a meeting between Russian and NATO officials to address Moscow's concerns about the alliance, Reuters reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to announce soon a meeting between Russian and NATO officials to address Moscow's concerns about the alliance, Reuters reported.

Biden noted that he will make the announcement by Friday.

