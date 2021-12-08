- Home
- Biden Will Announce by Friday a Russia-NATO Meeting to Discuss Moscow's Concerns - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:26 PM
US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to announce soon a meeting between Russian and NATO officials to address Moscow's concerns about the alliance, Reuters reported
Biden noted that he will make the announcement by Friday.