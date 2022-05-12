Biden Will Have Quick Private Meetings With ASEAN Leaders - US Official

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will have quick private meetings with each of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the organization's summit this week, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"The President will have a quick, private time with each of the leaders," the official said in a conference call.

US media previously reported that no bilateral meetings have been planned between Biden and the ASEAN members' leaders during the summit in Washington. In addition, a Cambodian minister reportedly said the United States should be more generous to guests.

The ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Myanmar and the Philippines will not be present at the summit.

The United States will host the US-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington on May 12-13.

