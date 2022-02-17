Blinken Ready To Meet With Lavrov In Appropriate Time - State Dept.
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is ready to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the situation in Ukraine in the appropriate time, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.
"The secretary is ready to meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov in the appropriate time," Price told a press briefing.