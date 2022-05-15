UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Confident NATO Will Reach Consensus On Accession Of Finland, Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Blinken Says Confident NATO Will Reach Consensus on Accession of Finland, Sweden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that he is confident that NATO will reach a consensus on the accession of Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance.

"As to the differences between Turkey, Finland, Sweden, that I have talked about, there's an ongoing conversation and the bottom line is this: when it comes to the membership process, I am very confident that we will reach consensus," Blinken said after meeting with NATO allies in Berlin.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Berlin Alliance Sweden Finland Sunday

