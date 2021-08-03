UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Urge ASEAN To Hold Burmese Government Accountable - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:30 AM

Blinken to Urge ASEAN to Hold Burmese Government Accountable - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will urge members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to hold the Burmese government accountable during ministerial meetings later this week, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"Secretary Blinken will discuss the region's challenging and complex issues, not the least of which is the coup in Burma, which has impacted all of ASEAN and threatens the stability of the entire region. The secretary will address this issue in detail during each ministerial meeting. He will urge ASEAN to hold the Burma military junta accountable to the April 24 ASEAN leaders five-point consensus," the official said on Monday.

Related Topics

Burma April All Government Asia

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

4 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

5 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

3 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.