Blinken to Urge ASEAN to Hold Burmese Government Accountable - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will urge members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to hold the Burmese government accountable during ministerial meetings later this week, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"Secretary Blinken will discuss the region's challenging and complex issues, not the least of which is the coup in Burma, which has impacted all of ASEAN and threatens the stability of the entire region. The secretary will address this issue in detail during each ministerial meeting. He will urge ASEAN to hold the Burma military junta accountable to the April 24 ASEAN leaders five-point consensus," the official said on Monday.