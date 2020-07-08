Boeing, NASA Put 80 Changes Into Starliner Spacecraft, Plan New Flight - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Boeing and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are planning more than 80 changes into the new manned-flight Starliner spacecraft after an unmanned test in December of 2019 failed to meet its intended goals and are looking to test launch it later this year, officials told a press conference.

"The spacecraft is coming along very well for a flight as early as later this Calendar year [by the end of December 2020]," NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said on Tuesday. "We have implemented ... recommendations [of the flight review panel] now up to a total of 80."

In its December test flight, the Boeing Starliner did not orbit at its planned altitude above the earth and proved unable to successfully dock with the International Space Station because of a software problem.

"Boeing is making many changes to their software and communications systems to make sure the same problems do not happen again. They have added significant resources. They have laid out a schedule," Stich said.

Being said the upgrades include the need for greater hardware and software integration testing, reviewing subsystem behaviors and limitations; and addressing identified simulation or emulation gaps.

The spacecraft's software code is also being updated to correct the Mission Elapsed Timer Epoch and Service Module disposal anomalies and make the antenna selection algorithm more robust, Boeing added.