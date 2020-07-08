UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing, NASA Put 80 Changes Into Starliner Spacecraft, Plan New Flight - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

Boeing, NASA Put 80 Changes Into Starliner Spacecraft, Plan New Flight - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Boeing and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are planning more than 80 changes into the new manned-flight Starliner spacecraft after an unmanned test in December of 2019 failed to meet its intended goals and are looking to test launch it later this year, officials told a press conference.

"The spacecraft is coming along very well for a flight as early as later this Calendar year [by the end of December 2020]," NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said on Tuesday. "We have implemented ... recommendations [of the flight review panel] now up to a total of 80."

In its December test flight, the Boeing Starliner did not orbit at its planned altitude above the earth and proved unable to successfully dock with the International Space Station because of a software problem.

"Boeing is making many changes to their software and communications systems to make sure the same problems do not happen again. They have added significant resources. They have laid out a schedule," Stich said.

Being said the upgrades include the need for greater hardware and software integration testing, reviewing subsystem behaviors and limitations; and addressing identified simulation or emulation gaps.

The spacecraft's software code is also being updated to correct the Mission Elapsed Timer Epoch and Service Module disposal anomalies and make the antenna selection algorithm more robust, Boeing added.

Related Topics

Same December 2019

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

2 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

3 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

4 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.