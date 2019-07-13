UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Finalizes Agreements With Russia's Acron, Gazprom - Hydrocarbons Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Bolivia Finalizes Agreements With Russia's Acron, Gazprom - Hydrocarbons Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Bolivian state-owned energy conglomerate YPFB and Russian fertilizer company Acron have specified their agreements to create a joint venture to sell urea produced at two plants in Brazil and Bolivia, the Bolivian Hydrocarbons Ministry said, adding that YPFB also agreed upon a deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the Vitiacua project.

Bolivian Hydrocarbons Minister Luis Alberto Sanchez said that the contacts had not been signed yet but they would be inked in the coming weeks.

YPFB and Acron plan to set up the joint venture called BORUS Fertilizers to sell fertilizers in Brazil, according to the Bolivian company. Its share in the project will be 49 percent, while Acron will own 51 percent of the joint venture.

Under the same deal, Acron is expected to buy Tres Lagunas fertilizer plant in Brazil's state of Mato Grosso do Sul from energy company Petrobras. The plant will receive 2.2 million cubic meters of Bolivian gas on a daily basis for 20 years, beginning in 2023.

The plant will produce 1.2 million tonnes of urea and YPFB will own 12 percent of its shares, with a possibility of growth of up to 30 percent. The investment will amount to $2 billion and it is expected to begin operating under the deal beginning in 2023.

Moreover, Acron will "provide technical support" to new fertilizer plants within the Bulo Bulo project in Bolivia, according to YPFB.

Related Topics

Russia Company Mato Grosso Lagunas Buy Same Brazil Bolivia Gas From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Palestinian child shot in head during West Bank cl ..

9 hours ago

Members of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist cell nabbe ..

10 hours ago

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

10 hours ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

10 hours ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

10 hours ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.