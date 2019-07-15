UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Looks Forward To Putin's Visit As Russian President Accepts Invitation- Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:02 PM

Bolivia is looking forward to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Latin American country after he accepted an official invitation of his Bolivian counterpart, Evo Morales, Bolivian Ambassador to Russia Hugo Villarroel Senzano said on Monday

"We really hope to welcome President Putin in Bolivia.

The Russian president has accepted the official invitation of the Bolivian president," Senzano told a press conference.

Morales paid a visit to Russia last week and invited Putin to visit Bolivia. In his comments to Sputnik, the Bolivian president has expressed hope that Putin will attend the opening of the Center for Nuclear Technology Research and Development, built by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, set to take place in 2020.

